All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1520 SW 56th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1520 SW 56th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1520 SW 56th TER

1520 Southwest 56th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,829

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
pool table
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft. living space on a beautifully landscaped tropical property in the affluent, quiet & very desirable neighborhood of SW Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal with less than a 15-minute boat drive to the Caloosahatchee River. It is a perfect choice for vacationers with the desire to roam the Gulf islands by boat.The popular Cape Harbor with its great restaurants, bistros, boutiques and luxury yacht harbor is only 5 minutes away by foot. An impressive variety of restaurants, bars and super markets can be reached easily within 5 to 10 minutes by car.Step into the house & you will be “greeted” by a large pool table.The fully furnished kitchen with its elegantly finished counter tops, cabinets, modern stainless-steel appliances, & large breakfast bar has everything necessary to prepare delicious meals. Right next to the kitchen is the dining area with view of the lanai & pool.The spacious Master Suite features a luxurious master bath, a roomy walk-in closet, & has access to the pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 SW 56th TER have any available units?
1520 SW 56th TER has a unit available for $5,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 SW 56th TER have?
Some of 1520 SW 56th TER's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 SW 56th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1520 SW 56th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 SW 56th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1520 SW 56th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1520 SW 56th TER offer parking?
No, 1520 SW 56th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1520 SW 56th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 SW 56th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 SW 56th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1520 SW 56th TER has a pool.
Does 1520 SW 56th TER have accessible units?
No, 1520 SW 56th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 SW 56th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 SW 56th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1520 SW 56th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity