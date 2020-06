Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Ava is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located in the desired SW part of Cape Coral. This meticulously maintained home is in a quiet canal neighborhood. The property is surrounded by beautiful mature palm trees & landscaping giving the home a truly tropical appearance. The living room features a leather sectional & rocking recliner making this a great space to relax & unwind while watching the 65", 4K flat screen TV. The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances & granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to the living room partially partitioned by a breakfast bar allowing the chef of the family to still be included in all the family activities while preparing the meals. The dining area offers a place for the family to discuss & relive the day's activities together. The master bedroom features a king size bed a& 58" flat screen TV. The large master bathroom features double sinks with granite counters, a large jetted soaking tub & walk in shower & a secondary room with a toilet. The front guest bedroom features a queen size bed & flat screen TV.