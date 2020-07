Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Duplex-Welcome to your new home! Lawn Care is included! Inside you'll find a light-bright living area with an open floor-plan. ALL TILE too! Stacked front loading washer and dryer in the unit. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen and the master bedroom. Large patio out back with huge back yard for entertaining and lawn games. Super convenient location to most shopping, grocery, banking, fuel and pharmacy needs!