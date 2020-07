Amenities

stainless steel pool shuffle board bbq/grill courtyard furnished

ANNUAL Rental Fully furnished available July 25th, 2020. 2 bed 2 bathroom multiplex. Adorably furnished unit with a large screened lanai - open with access to the outdoor area, BBQ - gas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, bathrooms clean and There is plenty of room for personal belongings. Walking distance to the pool, handball or racquet ball courts, shuffle board. close to Publix on Chigquita Blvd. S. bike riding or walking distance to Cape Harbour.