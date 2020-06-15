All apartments in Cape Coral
1403 SW 40th TER

1403 Southwest 40th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

1403 Southwest 40th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,189

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Ellie Mona has everything you need for a relaxing Florida vacation. It is a completely remodeled vacation home in SW Cape Coral with brand new furniture, decoration and accessories. The house has new tile throughout. When entering the house you will step into the living room with the comfortable seating arrangement and flat screen TV. The fully equipped new kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops and a practical kitchen island. Right next to it is a large dining table with 6 chairs. The Master Suite features a Queen-size bed and walk-in closet with an attached master bath with a large tiled shower, a tub and vanity cabinets with two separate sinks. The first guest bedroom has access to the lanai through slider doors and offers a Queen-size bed. The second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The guest bedrooms share the second bath, which is also conveniently accessible from the lanai. In the large fully screened lanai there is an electric heated pool, plenty of seating arrangements for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 SW 40th TER have any available units?
1403 SW 40th TER has a unit available for $4,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 SW 40th TER have?
Some of 1403 SW 40th TER's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 SW 40th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1403 SW 40th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 SW 40th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1403 SW 40th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1403 SW 40th TER offer parking?
No, 1403 SW 40th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1403 SW 40th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 SW 40th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 SW 40th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1403 SW 40th TER has a pool.
Does 1403 SW 40th TER have accessible units?
No, 1403 SW 40th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 SW 40th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 SW 40th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
