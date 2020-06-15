1403 SW 40th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Ellie Mona has everything you need for a relaxing Florida vacation. It is a completely remodeled vacation home in SW Cape Coral with brand new furniture, decoration and accessories. The house has new tile throughout. When entering the house you will step into the living room with the comfortable seating arrangement and flat screen TV. The fully equipped new kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops and a practical kitchen island. Right next to it is a large dining table with 6 chairs. The Master Suite features a Queen-size bed and walk-in closet with an attached master bath with a large tiled shower, a tub and vanity cabinets with two separate sinks. The first guest bedroom has access to the lanai through slider doors and offers a Queen-size bed. The second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The guest bedrooms share the second bath, which is also conveniently accessible from the lanai. In the large fully screened lanai there is an electric heated pool, plenty of seating arrangements for tenants.