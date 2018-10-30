All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

134 SW 57 TER

134 Southwest 57th Terrace · (239) 810-9212
Location

134 Southwest 57th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec. 31st, 2020, Off Season RENTAL RATE OF $2700 PER MONTH - includes cable WIFI - Southern Exposure -Gulf Access-No Bridges- Direct Access - 5 minutes to open water. This home is located in one of the hottest residential waterfront locations in SW Florida. Quiet- Low traffic- Local Preserve - Local Big Water Views. Residents really like it here. Property is located in a high-density luxury waterfront geographical area within minutes to Rotary Park- Tarpon Point - the Rose Garden area and much more. This is Vintage Cape Coral. Home has been nicely enhanced over the years. Pool deck and lanai area have an outside bar with HD TV for viewing, small refrigerator available for use. Waterfront amenities include a massive private dock with captains walk. Boat lift available for tenant use please verify if available, $300 per month for use. there is space to tie a rental or personal boat up to dock. The location provides a safe harbor for watercraft within minutes to open water via "Red Fish Cove".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 SW 57 TER have any available units?
134 SW 57 TER has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 SW 57 TER have?
Some of 134 SW 57 TER's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 SW 57 TER currently offering any rent specials?
134 SW 57 TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 SW 57 TER pet-friendly?
No, 134 SW 57 TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 134 SW 57 TER offer parking?
Yes, 134 SW 57 TER does offer parking.
Does 134 SW 57 TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 SW 57 TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 SW 57 TER have a pool?
Yes, 134 SW 57 TER has a pool.
Does 134 SW 57 TER have accessible units?
No, 134 SW 57 TER does not have accessible units.
Does 134 SW 57 TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 SW 57 TER does not have units with dishwashers.
