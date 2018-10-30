134 SW 57 TER

Amenities

VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec. 31st, 2020, Off Season RENTAL RATE OF $2700 PER MONTH - includes cable WIFI - Southern Exposure -Gulf Access-No Bridges- Direct Access - 5 minutes to open water. This home is located in one of the hottest residential waterfront locations in SW Florida. Quiet- Low traffic- Local Preserve - Local Big Water Views. Residents really like it here. Property is located in a high-density luxury waterfront geographical area within minutes to Rotary Park- Tarpon Point - the Rose Garden area and much more. This is Vintage Cape Coral. Home has been nicely enhanced over the years. Pool deck and lanai area have an outside bar with HD TV for viewing, small refrigerator available for use. Waterfront amenities include a massive private dock with captains walk. Boat lift available for tenant use please verify if available, $300 per month for use. there is space to tie a rental or personal boat up to dock. The location provides a safe harbor for watercraft within minutes to open water via "Red Fish Cove".