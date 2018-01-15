All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like
1318 SE 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1318 SE 18th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1318 SE 18th St

1318 Southeast 18th Street · (239) 293-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 SE 18th St · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Total option deposit: $30,000.00 Minimum option required before move-IN: $25,000.00. Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.

Come take a look at this opportunity! This home has over 1,900 square feet of living area with a screened front entry, a screened lanai with a sunken spa and an attached 2 car garage. The home has a unique layout with the ability of 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths, one room could be set up with access only from the lanai if desired. There are lot's of possibilities here, so don't delay come take a look today!

(RLNE3443344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1318 SE 18th St have any available units?
1318 SE 18th St has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1318 SE 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
1318 SE 18th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 SE 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 SE 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 1318 SE 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 1318 SE 18th St does offer parking.
Does 1318 SE 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 SE 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 SE 18th St have a pool?
No, 1318 SE 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 1318 SE 18th St have accessible units?
No, 1318 SE 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 SE 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 SE 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 SE 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 SE 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 BedroomsCape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with ParkingCape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HancockTrafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignHodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee