1318 SE 18th St.

pet friendly garage hot tub

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Total option deposit: $30,000.00 Minimum option required before move-IN: $25,000.00. Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.



Come take a look at this opportunity! This home has over 1,900 square feet of living area with a screened front entry, a screened lanai with a sunken spa and an attached 2 car garage. The home has a unique layout with the ability of 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths, one room could be set up with access only from the lanai if desired. There are lot's of possibilities here, so don't delay come take a look today!



(RLNE3443344)