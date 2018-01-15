All apartments in Cape Coral
1307 SE 31st TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1307 SE 31st TER

1307 Southeast 31st Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

1307 Southeast 31st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,191

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. When you open the wide sliding glass doors to the lanai with the electric heated oversized pool and spa refreshing breezes will flow through this great Cape Coral vacation home. From the lanai you will enjoy an impressive view of the sundeck at the Gulf access canal and the beautiful villas in the neighborhood. The extended lanai provides plenty of room for a larger family or entertaining guests. This recently renovated villa is in in a great central, but quiet location off Del Prado Boulevard, giving you easy access to a large variety of restaurants, bars, and shopping centers. Villa Ciera offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a split floor plan. The master suite has direct lanai access via slider glass doors and features a large King-size bed and a bath with two sinks, a vanity section, a large jetted bath tub and a walk-in shower. The other two bedroom have a Queen-size and two Twin-size beds and share the second bathroom. The fully equipped kitchen, which is open to the family room, features stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinets with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 SE 31st TER have any available units?
1307 SE 31st TER has a unit available for $5,191 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 SE 31st TER have?
Some of 1307 SE 31st TER's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 SE 31st TER currently offering any rent specials?
1307 SE 31st TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 SE 31st TER pet-friendly?
No, 1307 SE 31st TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1307 SE 31st TER offer parking?
No, 1307 SE 31st TER does not offer parking.
Does 1307 SE 31st TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 SE 31st TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 SE 31st TER have a pool?
Yes, 1307 SE 31st TER has a pool.
Does 1307 SE 31st TER have accessible units?
No, 1307 SE 31st TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 SE 31st TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 SE 31st TER does not have units with dishwashers.
