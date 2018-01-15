1307 SE 31st TER

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. When you open the wide sliding glass doors to the lanai with the electric heated oversized pool and spa refreshing breezes will flow through this great Cape Coral vacation home. From the lanai you will enjoy an impressive view of the sundeck at the Gulf access canal and the beautiful villas in the neighborhood. The extended lanai provides plenty of room for a larger family or entertaining guests. This recently renovated villa is in in a great central, but quiet location off Del Prado Boulevard, giving you easy access to a large variety of restaurants, bars, and shopping centers. Villa Ciera offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a split floor plan. The master suite has direct lanai access via slider glass doors and features a large King-size bed and a bath with two sinks, a vanity section, a large jetted bath tub and a walk-in shower. The other two bedroom have a Queen-size and two Twin-size beds and share the second bathroom. The fully equipped kitchen, which is open to the family room, features stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinets with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar.