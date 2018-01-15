126 SE 43rd ST

Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This gorgeous vacation home offers elegant, modern furnishings and is in a quiet, yet convenient location, ideal for reaching the many beautiful beaches in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island. Experience the true Florida feeling while relaxing in the lanai with the heated pool and spa. This light & charmingly decorated home offers 2,632 sq. ft of living space with 4 bedrooms & 3 baths as well as an office with sleeper couch for unexpected guests. The full glass sliding doors in the comfortable living room open to the spacious lanai creating a unique & enormous living sphere with a feeling of luxury & relaxation. The custom designed, bright, fully fitted & spacious kitchen is equipped with all modern electrical appliances & features a long breakfast bar. The dining area provides ample space for dinner for six. The master suit with a large bath has direct access to the lanai. A complete entertainment system w/60" TV is in the great room.This home has everything to make our Florida vacation memorable.