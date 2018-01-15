All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

126 SE 43rd ST

126 Southeast 43rd Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

126 Southeast 43rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,379

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This gorgeous vacation home offers elegant, modern furnishings and is in a quiet, yet convenient location, ideal for reaching the many beautiful beaches in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island. Experience the true Florida feeling while relaxing in the lanai with the heated pool and spa. This light & charmingly decorated home offers 2,632 sq. ft of living space with 4 bedrooms & 3 baths as well as an office with sleeper couch for unexpected guests. The full glass sliding doors in the comfortable living room open to the spacious lanai creating a unique & enormous living sphere with a feeling of luxury & relaxation. The custom designed, bright, fully fitted & spacious kitchen is equipped with all modern electrical appliances & features a long breakfast bar. The dining area provides ample space for dinner for six. The master suit with a large bath has direct access to the lanai. A complete entertainment system w/60" TV is in the great room.This home has everything to make our Florida vacation memorable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 SE 43rd ST have any available units?
126 SE 43rd ST has a unit available for $8,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 126 SE 43rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
126 SE 43rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 SE 43rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST offer parking?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 126 SE 43rd ST has a pool.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST have accessible units?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 SE 43rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 SE 43rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
