Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1230 NW 12th PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1230 NW 12th PL

1230 Northwest 12th Place · (239) 333-8977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 Northwest 12th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 17th! FOUR bedrooms & 2 bathrooms for $1495 per month + $1800 Security Deposit to move in. 1230 NW 12th Pl in Cape Coral is on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & landscaping. Tile & carpet. Max occupants is 8 & DOES include children. SMOKING PROHIBITED. 2 pets okay with $350 refundable pet deposit paid; NO dangerous/exotic breeds allowed. In order to qualify: Everyone over age 18 must have at least 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history or home ownership (WITH NO GAPS / LAPSES / OR LIVING W/ FAMILY) no evictions, & evidence of $3800 NET monthly income shown with June pay stub or March & April & May bank statements. In order to apply after you view unit, text pic of drivers licenses & everyone over age 18 must pay $50 application fee on 1 MONEY ORDER to Lyons Real Estate. Our office also requires *separate* $500 holding fee be paid in order to take property off market & hold it (for up to 30 days only) This $500 holding fee will go towards first month's rent, if approved. However, if declined, this $500 is fully refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 NW 12th PL have any available units?
1230 NW 12th PL has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1230 NW 12th PL currently offering any rent specials?
1230 NW 12th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 NW 12th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 NW 12th PL is pet friendly.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL offer parking?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not offer parking.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL have a pool?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not have a pool.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL have accessible units?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 NW 12th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 NW 12th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
