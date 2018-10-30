All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1229 El Dorado PKY E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1229 El Dorado PKY E
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1229 El Dorado PKY E

1229 El Dorado Parkway East · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1229 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Welcome to Villa Leah! This stunning, fully remodeled home is perfect for your family getaway. Located just near the Caloosahatchee River in the popular Southeast area of Cape Coral, it makes for a quick ride to the white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach by car or by boat. Through the front door you are greeted by an airy, open floor plan which includes a comfortable sitting area to enjoy conversation or maybe even a good book.
The fully-updated kitchen comes equipped with anything you could need! Stainless steel appliances and an oversized island big enough to seat four for breakfast or brunch. The formal dining room sits just off to the side of this area with seating for six. Once dinner is finished you can relax in the living room which features a leather sectional sofa and a large, flat-screen television. Need a drink? Keep your sodas cool nearby with the mini fridge located at the dry bar near the couch. You won't find a retreat more serene than the master bedroom which is decorated in tranquil soft colors & offers a king-sized bed & even a seating area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have any available units?
1229 El Dorado PKY E has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have?
Some of 1229 El Dorado PKY E's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 El Dorado PKY E currently offering any rent specials?
1229 El Dorado PKY E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 El Dorado PKY E pet-friendly?
No, 1229 El Dorado PKY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E offer parking?
No, 1229 El Dorado PKY E does not offer parking.
Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 El Dorado PKY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have a pool?
Yes, 1229 El Dorado PKY E has a pool.
Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have accessible units?
No, 1229 El Dorado PKY E does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 El Dorado PKY E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 El Dorado PKY E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1229 El Dorado PKY E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity