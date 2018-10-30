1229 El Dorado PKY E

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Welcome to Villa Leah! This stunning, fully remodeled home is perfect for your family getaway. Located just near the Caloosahatchee River in the popular Southeast area of Cape Coral, it makes for a quick ride to the white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach by car or by boat. Through the front door you are greeted by an airy, open floor plan which includes a comfortable sitting area to enjoy conversation or maybe even a good book.

The fully-updated kitchen comes equipped with anything you could need! Stainless steel appliances and an oversized island big enough to seat four for breakfast or brunch. The formal dining room sits just off to the side of this area with seating for six. Once dinner is finished you can relax in the living room which features a leather sectional sofa and a large, flat-screen television. Need a drink? Keep your sodas cool nearby with the mini fridge located at the dry bar near the couch. You won't find a retreat more serene than the master bedroom which is decorated in tranquil soft colors & offers a king-sized bed & even a seating area.