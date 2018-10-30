All apartments in Cape Coral
115 SW 52nd TER

115 Southwest 52nd Terrace · (239) 225-8231
Location

115 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Vacation in sunny Southwest Florida on a beautiful Gulf access canal just minutes from the Gulf. The location is perfect for walking distance to Tarpon Point Marina, Rotary Park and a short drive to grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. This recently furnished home boasts new furniture, new carpeting a formal living area and a comfortable family room. Relax around the heated pool with a beautiful view of the intersecting canal. Lush landscaping surrounds the home making this a perfect vacation property. Call for more information today! All properties are subject to 11.5% tax, departure cleaning mandatory minimum of $225.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SW 52nd TER have any available units?
115 SW 52nd TER has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 SW 52nd TER have?
Some of 115 SW 52nd TER's amenities include parking, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 SW 52nd TER currently offering any rent specials?
115 SW 52nd TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SW 52nd TER pet-friendly?
No, 115 SW 52nd TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 115 SW 52nd TER offer parking?
Yes, 115 SW 52nd TER does offer parking.
Does 115 SW 52nd TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 SW 52nd TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SW 52nd TER have a pool?
Yes, 115 SW 52nd TER has a pool.
Does 115 SW 52nd TER have accessible units?
No, 115 SW 52nd TER does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SW 52nd TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 SW 52nd TER does not have units with dishwashers.
