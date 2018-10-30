115 SW 52nd TER

Amenities

Vacation in sunny Southwest Florida on a beautiful Gulf access canal just minutes from the Gulf. The location is perfect for walking distance to Tarpon Point Marina, Rotary Park and a short drive to grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. This recently furnished home boasts new furniture, new carpeting a formal living area and a comfortable family room. Relax around the heated pool with a beautiful view of the intersecting canal. Lush landscaping surrounds the home making this a perfect vacation property. Call for more information today! All properties are subject to 11.5% tax, departure cleaning mandatory minimum of $225.00