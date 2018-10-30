1037 Dolphin Drive

Amenities
3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen area with a private pool * This quaint beach home also has an outdoor grill for those who like to cook outside as well as a fully equipped kitchen * This home away from home will be your yearly vacation spot * Washer & Dryer * Wifi & Local TV *
No Pets Please * Pool Heated (additional charge) * Call For Availability and Rates * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA
Laundry room, Parking, Pool
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
--
Unit features
Cable ready
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
1500
DESCRIPTION
3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen area with a private pool * This quaint beach home also has an outdoor grill for those who like to cook outside as well as a fully equipped kitchen * This home away from home will be your yearly vacation spot * Washer & Dryer * Wifi & Local TV *
No Pets Please * Pool Heated (additional charge) * Call For Availability and Rates * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA
Laundry room, Parking, Pool
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
--
Unit features
Cable ready
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets