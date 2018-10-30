1037 Dolphin Drive

Amenities

3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen area with a private pool * This quaint beach home also has an outdoor grill for those who like to cook outside as well as a fully equipped kitchen * This home away from home will be your yearly vacation spot * Washer & Dryer * Wifi & Local TV *



No Pets Please * Pool Heated (additional charge) * Call For Availability and Rates * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA

BEDROOMS

3 Bed



BATHROOMS

2 Bath



SIZE

--



Unit features

Cable ready

Microwave

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Garage parking

Laundry room / hookups

Oven / range

Heat - electric

UNIT FEATURES

