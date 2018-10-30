All apartments in Cape Coral
1037 Dolphin Drive
1037 Dolphin Drive

1037 Dolphin Drive · (239) 770-6416
Location

1037 Dolphin Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen area with a private pool * This quaint beach home also has an outdoor grill for those who like to cook outside as well as a fully equipped kitchen * This home away from home will be your yearly vacation spot * Washer & Dryer * Wifi & Local TV *

No Pets Please * Pool Heated (additional charge) * Call For Availability and Rates
Laundry room, Parking, Pool

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Dolphin Drive have any available units?
1037 Dolphin Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Dolphin Drive have?
Some of 1037 Dolphin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Dolphin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Dolphin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Dolphin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 Dolphin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1037 Dolphin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Dolphin Drive does offer parking.
Does 1037 Dolphin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Dolphin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Dolphin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1037 Dolphin Drive has a pool.
Does 1037 Dolphin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 Dolphin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Dolphin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Dolphin Drive has units with dishwashers.
