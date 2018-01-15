All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1023 SE 15th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1023 SE 15th ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1023 SE 15th ST

1023 Southeast 15th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1023 Southeast 15th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,829

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Come and live the Florida dream in Villa Aleena, an amazing vacation home in SE Cape Coral. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a hot tub and a heated pool. It is located in a quiet area with a short connect to many great restaurants, bars and supermarkets. When living in this beautifully outfitted Cape Coral vacation villa you will understand why people come to Florida from all over the world for a special vacation. This 2427 sq. ft. vacation home is located on intersecting Gulf access canals.This house features a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and attached breakfast bar. Next to it is a dining area for formal dinner for 7. The great room has a large flat screen TV and comfortable leather seating. There is also a room with a pool table, bar and large flat screen TV. Outside in the lanai you will enjoy a tropical retreat, complete with an electric heated pool, a hot tub, large flat screen TV and an amazing waterfront view. From the lanai you can walk down to the sun deck for some tanning sessions. Boat dock & lift available for your rental boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 SE 15th ST have any available units?
1023 SE 15th ST has a unit available for $5,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 SE 15th ST have?
Some of 1023 SE 15th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 SE 15th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1023 SE 15th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 SE 15th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1023 SE 15th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1023 SE 15th ST offer parking?
No, 1023 SE 15th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1023 SE 15th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 SE 15th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 SE 15th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1023 SE 15th ST has a pool.
Does 1023 SE 15th ST have accessible units?
No, 1023 SE 15th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 SE 15th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 SE 15th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1023 SE 15th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity