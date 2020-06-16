1017 SE 46th LN

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR MARCH 2021! Lovely Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with canal views! Updated condo with crown molding and tile floors throughout. The spacious open living room has a large screen TV and matching recliner couch and loveseat opening to the large screened Balcony. Roomy dining area with expandable Dining table and Kitchen pass through is great for entertaining guests. The fully equipped kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry and full appliance package. The Master Suite also features a flat screen TV, large walk in closet and private bath. The screened corner balcony has entrances from both the Living area or Master Suite-perfect for having your morning coffee or enjoying your evening beverage! The Guest bedroom and bath are nicely decorated and appointed. This condo also features a separate laundry/utility room with full size washer/dryer. You have an assigned carport for parking and an extra exterior storage closet steps from your door. The community is nicely landscaped and a heated community pool canal side adds to your Florida home away from home! Located near downtown Cape Coral where Dining, Festivals and activities are within walking distance!