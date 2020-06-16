All apartments in Cape Coral
1017 SE 46th LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

1017 SE 46th LN

1017 Southeast 46th Lane · (239) 671-0917
Location

1017 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
AVAILABLE FOR MARCH 2021! Lovely Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with canal views! Updated condo with crown molding and tile floors throughout. The spacious open living room has a large screen TV and matching recliner couch and loveseat opening to the large screened Balcony. Roomy dining area with expandable Dining table and Kitchen pass through is great for entertaining guests. The fully equipped kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry and full appliance package. The Master Suite also features a flat screen TV, large walk in closet and private bath. The screened corner balcony has entrances from both the Living area or Master Suite-perfect for having your morning coffee or enjoying your evening beverage! The Guest bedroom and bath are nicely decorated and appointed. This condo also features a separate laundry/utility room with full size washer/dryer. You have an assigned carport for parking and an extra exterior storage closet steps from your door. The community is nicely landscaped and a heated community pool canal side adds to your Florida home away from home! Located near downtown Cape Coral where Dining, Festivals and activities are within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 SE 46th LN have any available units?
1017 SE 46th LN has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 SE 46th LN have?
Some of 1017 SE 46th LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 SE 46th LN currently offering any rent specials?
1017 SE 46th LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 SE 46th LN pet-friendly?
No, 1017 SE 46th LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1017 SE 46th LN offer parking?
Yes, 1017 SE 46th LN does offer parking.
Does 1017 SE 46th LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 SE 46th LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 SE 46th LN have a pool?
Yes, 1017 SE 46th LN has a pool.
Does 1017 SE 46th LN have accessible units?
No, 1017 SE 46th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 SE 46th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 SE 46th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
