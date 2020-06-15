All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1004 SE 13th AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1004 SE 13th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1004 SE 13th AVE

1004 Southeast 13th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1004 Southeast 13th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.This home is a 3-bedroom 2 bath Duplex located in the desirable SE Cape Coral. The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow freely from the well-appointed kitchen with wood cabinets and black appliances. Next to this is the living room that opens onto the lanai.The master bedroom features a king size bed and a flat screen TV. The master bath offers dual sinks and a walk-in shower.There are two guest rooms: one featuring a full-size bed and the second a sleeper sofa. Both share a guest bath with a tub/shower combination.

The spacious lanai features a private electric-heated pool, a dining area, and a lounge chair to enjoy pool days in Florida sunshine.

And just in case you want to dive into action, the 5-mile-long Del Prado Boulevard with its variety of shopping centers, restaurants, downtown nightlife, and bars is just 5 minutes away by car. To top it all off, you should bring your own or rent a motor boat as the house has access to the Gulf of Mexico via the extensive (about 400 miles long) canal system of Cape Coral. We are sure you will enjoy a perfect Florida vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have any available units?
1004 SE 13th AVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1004 SE 13th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 SE 13th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 SE 13th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE offer parking?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1004 SE 13th AVE has a pool.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have accessible units?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 SE 13th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 SE 13th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1004 SE 13th AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity