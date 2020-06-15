1004 SE 13th AVE

Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.This home is a 3-bedroom 2 bath Duplex located in the desirable SE Cape Coral. The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow freely from the well-appointed kitchen with wood cabinets and black appliances. Next to this is the living room that opens onto the lanai.The master bedroom features a king size bed and a flat screen TV. The master bath offers dual sinks and a walk-in shower.There are two guest rooms: one featuring a full-size bed and the second a sleeper sofa. Both share a guest bath with a tub/shower combination.



The spacious lanai features a private electric-heated pool, a dining area, and a lounge chair to enjoy pool days in Florida sunshine.



And just in case you want to dive into action, the 5-mile-long Del Prado Boulevard with its variety of shopping centers, restaurants, downtown nightlife, and bars is just 5 minutes away by car. To top it all off, you should bring your own or rent a motor boat as the house has access to the Gulf of Mexico via the extensive (about 400 miles long) canal system of Cape Coral. We are sure you will enjoy a perfect Florida vacation.