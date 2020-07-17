All apartments in Cape Canaveral
807 Mystic Dr. C407
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

807 Mystic Dr. C407

807 Mystic Dr · (321) 890-9972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 807 Mystic Dr. C407 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
MYSTIC VISTAS, THE FLORIDA RESORT LIFESTYLE - GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts. This is the seasonal Florida Resort Lifestyle to the fullest!. The unit also features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan, fully upgraded and equipped with a large balcony. Seasonal rate will be $2700, any lease under 7 months has a sales tax of 12%. 3 month min. RENTED DEC 1 2020 THROUGH MAY 31 2021
Please call Liz Cooper for more information, 321-890-9972

(RLNE1829824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have any available units?
807 Mystic Dr. C407 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have?
Some of 807 Mystic Dr. C407's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Mystic Dr. C407 currently offering any rent specials?
807 Mystic Dr. C407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Mystic Dr. C407 pet-friendly?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 offer parking?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 does not offer parking.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have a pool?
Yes, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 has a pool.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have accessible units?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Mystic Dr. C407 have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Mystic Dr. C407 does not have units with air conditioning.
