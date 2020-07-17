807 Mystic Dr. C407

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court tennis court

MYSTIC VISTAS, THE FLORIDA RESORT LIFESTYLE - GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts. This is the seasonal Florida Resort Lifestyle to the fullest!. The unit also features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan, fully upgraded and equipped with a large balcony. Seasonal rate will be $2700, any lease under 7 months has a sales tax of 12%. 3 month min. RENTED DEC 1 2020 THROUGH MAY 31 2021

Please call Liz Cooper for more information, 321-890-9972



(RLNE1829824)