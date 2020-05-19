All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:33 AM

8000 Ridgewood Avenue

8000 Ridgewood Avenue · (305) 998-9601
Location

8000 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and walking distance to the beach. Quiet neighborhood and close to dining and shopping. CLOSED 2020 WINTER SEASON. Available May 1st 2020 1 Month minimum policy.....ADORABLE Fully furnished beach retreat in Cape Canaveral. The complex sits right on the Ocean for easy access to beach. GROUND FLOOR MEANS NO STEPS!. The unit is clean and well maintained, cozy, and rent ready. Basic cable, wifi, water, and electric with cap included. Low season rent 1850. high season rent 2300. 1 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
8000 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 8000 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
