7301 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan range

Don't miss this 2-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor condo across the street from the beach in desirable Castaway Villas condos! All tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, and updated kitchen - this unit is immaculate. Spacious open floorplan, modern appliances and fixtures, kitchen pass-through to breakfast bar, open living/dining area, sliders to screened-in patio, ceiling fans, plenty of closets and storage. XLNT location steps to the beach in quiet condominium community near area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, Port Canaveral, minutes to Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne, and Orlando areas. A must see in this price range!