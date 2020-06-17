All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Find more places like 7301 Ridgewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Canaveral, FL
/
7301 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7301 Ridgewood Avenue

7301 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Canaveral
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7301 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this 2-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor condo across the street from the beach in desirable Castaway Villas condos! All tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, and updated kitchen - this unit is immaculate. Spacious open floorplan, modern appliances and fixtures, kitchen pass-through to breakfast bar, open living/dining area, sliders to screened-in patio, ceiling fans, plenty of closets and storage. XLNT location steps to the beach in quiet condominium community near area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, Port Canaveral, minutes to Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne, and Orlando areas. A must see in this price range!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
7301 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Canaveral, FL.
What amenities does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 7301 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Gym
Cape Canaveral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida