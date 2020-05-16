All apartments in Cape Canaveral
7165 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:57 PM

7165 Ridgewood Avenue

7165 Ridgewood Avenue · (321) 302-3483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7165 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Walk down the street to the beach! This fully furnished one bedroom one bath condo is super clean, all new linens, new pots and pans, 2 new flat screen TV's, etc. Just bring your personal items and move right in. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, minutes to Port Canaveral and cruise terminals, only 45 minutes to the Orlando International Airport. One year lease, no pets or smoking permitted. Rent includes water only.. $75.00 per adult to run credit, nonrefundable.Laundry room in complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
7165 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7165 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7165 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7165 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7165 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7165 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
