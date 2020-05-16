7165 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

Walk down the street to the beach! This fully furnished one bedroom one bath condo is super clean, all new linens, new pots and pans, 2 new flat screen TV's, etc. Just bring your personal items and move right in. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, schools, minutes to Port Canaveral and cruise terminals, only 45 minutes to the Orlando International Airport. One year lease, no pets or smoking permitted. Rent includes water only.. $75.00 per adult to run credit, nonrefundable.Laundry room in complex.