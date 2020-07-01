All apartments in Cape Canaveral
648 Seaport Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2020

648 Seaport Boulevard

648 Seaport Boulevard · (321) 223-2775
Location

648 Seaport Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Are you looking for that perfect beachside retreat that has both privacy as well as amenities and carefree living? This NEWER townhome features a private backyard that provides the enjoyment of outdoor living without the worry and maintenance of owning a home! Fully furnished and equipped interior with a large fenced and landscaped outdoor living area! Located in the much-desired gated community the Villages of Seaport with resort amenities including, tennis, racquetball, basketball, clubhouse, pool, workout room, private beach access, and more. All of this only minutes from restaurants, shopping, cruises, boating and only 45 minutes to Orlando! To fill out an application please copy and paste this link, https://apply.link/2BpWBqT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have any available units?
648 Seaport Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 648 Seaport Boulevard have?
Some of 648 Seaport Boulevard's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Seaport Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
648 Seaport Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Seaport Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard offer parking?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 648 Seaport Boulevard has a pool.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Seaport Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Seaport Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
