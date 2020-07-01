648 Seaport Boulevard

Amenities

JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Are you looking for that perfect beachside retreat that has both privacy as well as amenities and carefree living? This NEWER townhome features a private backyard that provides the enjoyment of outdoor living without the worry and maintenance of owning a home! Fully furnished and equipped interior with a large fenced and landscaped outdoor living area! Located in the much-desired gated community the Villages of Seaport with resort amenities including, tennis, racquetball, basketball, clubhouse, pool, workout room, private beach access, and more. All of this only minutes from restaurants, shopping, cruises, boating and only 45 minutes to Orlando! To fill out an application please copy and paste this link, https://apply.link/2BpWBqT