Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

603 Shorewood Drive

603 Shorewood Drive · (321) 863-9757
Location

603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Shorewood Condo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home. Everything you need is here! Great Vacation Spot! The 2BR/2BA spacious condo is 1663 sqft, with a large eat-in kithchen, open living/dining area and laundry area. The large balcony has a southern exposure. This oceanfront complex has resort style ammenities, including a heated pool, spa, tennis court, exercise room, clubhouse and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
603 Shorewood Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 603 Shorewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 Shorewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 603 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 603 Shorewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 603 Shorewood Drive has a pool.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Shorewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Shorewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Shorewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
