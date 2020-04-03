603 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home. Everything you need is here! Great Vacation Spot! The 2BR/2BA spacious condo is 1663 sqft, with a large eat-in kithchen, open living/dining area and laundry area. The large balcony has a southern exposure. This oceanfront complex has resort style ammenities, including a heated pool, spa, tennis court, exercise room, clubhouse and more!