Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

436 Sailfish Avenue

436 Sailfish Avenue · (321) 775-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Shores of Artesia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.2 MASTER suites, each with new private baths & walk in closets. Lots of storage. Ideal for roommates to share, executive transferees, or family. Easily sleeps 5. New kitchen, 2.5 baths (1/2 bath 1st floor), freshly painted, new carpet, & fully furnished too! Washer & dryer included. PETS FRIENDLY. 2 PETS OK. LOCATION, LOCATION, Close TO BEACH LINE(528) TO ORLANDO, PORT CANAVERAL, CRUISE SHIPS, RESTAURANTS 5 MINUTES AWAY. DISNEY 1.5 HR AWAY.THERE IS LOTS TO DO FOR EVERYONE ON THE QUIET SHORES OF CAPE CANAVERAL, FL. ASK FOR LONG TERM RENTAL PRICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have any available units?
436 Sailfish Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Sailfish Avenue have?
Some of 436 Sailfish Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Sailfish Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 Sailfish Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Sailfish Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Sailfish Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 Sailfish Avenue does offer parking.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Sailfish Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 Sailfish Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 Sailfish Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Sailfish Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Sailfish Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Sailfish Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
