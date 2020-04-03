436 Sailfish Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.2 MASTER suites, each with new private baths & walk in closets. Lots of storage. Ideal for roommates to share, executive transferees, or family. Easily sleeps 5. New kitchen, 2.5 baths (1/2 bath 1st floor), freshly painted, new carpet, & fully furnished too! Washer & dryer included. PETS FRIENDLY. 2 PETS OK. LOCATION, LOCATION, Close TO BEACH LINE(528) TO ORLANDO, PORT CANAVERAL, CRUISE SHIPS, RESTAURANTS 5 MINUTES AWAY. DISNEY 1.5 HR AWAY.THERE IS LOTS TO DO FOR EVERYONE ON THE QUIET SHORES OF CAPE CANAVERAL, FL. ASK FOR LONG TERM RENTAL PRICE