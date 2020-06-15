300 Columbia Dr. #208-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Canal and tree top views in gated community. - Canal and tree top views in gated community. Looking for long term tenants! Turn key, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Master bedroom is spacious,has a king bed w/ dresser and t.v., nice sized bathroom and huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has two twins nice dresser, big closet. Large living room and dining room. Screened Patio with lovely view of water wraps around two sides of the unit. Nice sized washer/dryer in unit. Complex has community dock, BBQ & pool. Any lease under 7 months will have an 12% sales tax. NO PETS allowed. 3 MONTH MINIMUM

PLEASE CONTACT LIZ COOPER, PROPERTY MANAGER WITH ANY QUESTIONS. 321-890-9972



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3596191)