Cape Canaveral, FL
300 Columbia Dr. #208-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

300 Columbia Dr. #208-1

300 Columbia Dr · (321) 890-9972
Location

300 Columbia Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Columbiad Plaza

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Canal and tree top views in gated community. - Canal and tree top views in gated community. Looking for long term tenants! Turn key, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Master bedroom is spacious,has a king bed w/ dresser and t.v., nice sized bathroom and huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has two twins nice dresser, big closet. Large living room and dining room. Screened Patio with lovely view of water wraps around two sides of the unit. Nice sized washer/dryer in unit. Complex has community dock, BBQ & pool. Any lease under 7 months will have an 12% sales tax. NO PETS allowed. 3 MONTH MINIMUM
PLEASE CONTACT LIZ COOPER, PROPERTY MANAGER WITH ANY QUESTIONS. 321-890-9972

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3596191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have any available units?
300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have?
Some of 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 offer parking?
No, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 does not offer parking.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 has a pool.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have accessible units?
No, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Columbia Dr. #208-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
