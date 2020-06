Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Only three blocks from the beach. Beautifully renovated town-home, 2 bed, 1.5 bath. Like new: kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, dark wood laminate floors upstairs. His and hers closets. Fenced in back yard w/ courtyard area, walk to beach. Built in china cabinet in dining area, newer A/C. Unfurnished. LT rental, and non smokers only, two parking spots in front of the units. Perfect for relocation. Looking for qualified applicants.