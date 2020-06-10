209 Ocean Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.The complex has 3 pools,tennis courts,club house with exercise facilities. The Villages of Seaport is a gated community with lush tropical landscaping and direct access to the ocean. 1 MONTH, 3 MONTH OR 6 MONTH AVAILABLE through Dec 2020 NOT AVAILABLE JANUARY THRU APRIL 2021 ALREADY RENTED FOR WINTER 2021