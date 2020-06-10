All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

209 Ocean Park Lane

209 Ocean Park Ln · (321) 431-4135
Location

209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.The complex has 3 pools,tennis courts,club house with exercise facilities. The Villages of Seaport is a gated community with lush tropical landscaping and direct access to the ocean. 1 MONTH, 3 MONTH OR 6 MONTH AVAILABLE through Dec 2020 NOT AVAILABLE JANUARY THRU APRIL 2021 ALREADY RENTED FOR WINTER 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have any available units?
209 Ocean Park Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Ocean Park Lane have?
Some of 209 Ocean Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Ocean Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Ocean Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Ocean Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane offer parking?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 209 Ocean Park Lane has a pool.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Ocean Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Ocean Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
