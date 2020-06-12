200 Cherie Down Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach. This is a spacious and clean home with tile flooring throughout downstairs living area, kitchen with bar area, a screened back patio, and 1-car attached garage. Carpet throughout the upstairs portion with two out of the three rooms having their own private balconies. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.