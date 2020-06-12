All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

200 Cherie Down Lane

200 Cherie Down Lane · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Beach Park Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach. This is a spacious and clean home with tile flooring throughout downstairs living area, kitchen with bar area, a screened back patio, and 1-car attached garage. Carpet throughout the upstairs portion with two out of the three rooms having their own private balconies. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have any available units?
200 Cherie Down Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Cherie Down Lane have?
Some of 200 Cherie Down Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Cherie Down Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Cherie Down Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Cherie Down Lane pet-friendly?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Cherie Down Lane does offer parking.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Cherie Down Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Cherie Down Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
