4326 Four Lakes Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEWER ROOF! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A TRULY MOVE-IN-READY HOME IN DESIRABLE GRAND HAVEN? LOOK NO FURTHER! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home features an open floor plan, formal living room, dining room, kitchen that overlooks large family room- makes it perfect for entertaining! The eat-in-kitchen features a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet and counter space for food prep. GAS range for the chef! Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & lots of natural light throughout the entire home! Screened in patio, fenced in yard for privacy. Separate laundry room. Split bedroom plan. Arched doorways. Hurricane shutters. close to shopping, restaurants, the interstate and BEACHES!