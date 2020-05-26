All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

4326 Four Lakes Drive

4326 Four Lakes Drive · (321) 626-7074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4326 Four Lakes Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940
Grand Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWER ROOF! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A TRULY MOVE-IN-READY HOME IN DESIRABLE GRAND HAVEN? LOOK NO FURTHER! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home features an open floor plan, formal living room, dining room, kitchen that overlooks large family room- makes it perfect for entertaining! The eat-in-kitchen features a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet and counter space for food prep. GAS range for the chef! Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & lots of natural light throughout the entire home! Screened in patio, fenced in yard for privacy. Separate laundry room. Split bedroom plan. Arched doorways. Hurricane shutters. close to shopping, restaurants, the interstate and BEACHES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have any available units?
4326 Four Lakes Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have?
Some of 4326 Four Lakes Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Four Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Four Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Four Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Four Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4326 Four Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4326 Four Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
