3135 S Highway A1a

TRUE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM. Built in 2006, solid poured concrete construction. Over 2600 sqft living, home offers 3/3 with an Additional Room for an Office or Flex Room. This Spacious SE CORNER unit offers a Wrap-Around Balcony with Direct Views of the Ocean, Pool and River. Home offers Shutters & Impact Glass, 2 car garage assigned parking under building w/private storage room, impressive foyer, New Interior Paint, Professionally Cleaned, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Stunning imported Saturnia Marble Flooring, 5 crown molding and high vaulted ceilings throughout. Elevator Access/Community Pool/ Spa and workout room. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash. Available 9/15/2020, 1yr lease only, unfurnished