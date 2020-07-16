All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

3135 S Highway A1a

3135 S Highway A1a · (321) 427-0887
Location

3135 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
TRUE LUXURY CONDOMINIUM. Built in 2006, solid poured concrete construction. Over 2600 sqft living, home offers 3/3 with an Additional Room for an Office or Flex Room. This Spacious SE CORNER unit offers a Wrap-Around Balcony with Direct Views of the Ocean, Pool and River. Home offers Shutters & Impact Glass, 2 car garage assigned parking under building w/private storage room, impressive foyer, New Interior Paint, Professionally Cleaned, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Stunning imported Saturnia Marble Flooring, 5 crown molding and high vaulted ceilings throughout. Elevator Access/Community Pool/ Spa and workout room. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash. Available 9/15/2020, 1yr lease only, unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 S Highway A1a have any available units?
3135 S Highway A1a has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 S Highway A1a have?
Some of 3135 S Highway A1a's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 S Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
3135 S Highway A1a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 S Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 3135 S Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 3135 S Highway A1a offers parking.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 S Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 3135 S Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 3135 S Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 S Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 S Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 S Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
