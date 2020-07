Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more. 5 stars Reviews. Great modern kitchen opens to covered balcony area and also open to dining and living areas . Master upstairs for best views.