Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

946 Sandywood Drive

946 Sandywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

946 Sandywood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Charming 3BR/2BA Home in Brandon - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1536398?accessKey=5dce

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home, is just what you are looking for ON A CORNER LOT! This home has everything you need, as you enter the home you will notice the open living space between the kitchen dining and living . Enjoy some hot coffee or an iced cold beverage on the front porch. The master suite is tucked away on one side of the home with a large walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a bathroom on the other side of the home. This beauty features a spacious backyard with plenty of room for entertaining your guest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5053863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Sandywood Drive have any available units?
946 Sandywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 Sandywood Drive have?
Some of 946 Sandywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Sandywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
946 Sandywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Sandywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 Sandywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 946 Sandywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 946 Sandywood Drive offers parking.
Does 946 Sandywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Sandywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Sandywood Drive have a pool?
No, 946 Sandywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 946 Sandywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 946 Sandywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Sandywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Sandywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
