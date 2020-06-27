946 Sandywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 3BR/2BA Home in Brandon - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1536398?accessKey=5dce



This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home, is just what you are looking for ON A CORNER LOT! This home has everything you need, as you enter the home you will notice the open living space between the kitchen dining and living . Enjoy some hot coffee or an iced cold beverage on the front porch. The master suite is tucked away on one side of the home with a large walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a bathroom on the other side of the home. This beauty features a spacious backyard with plenty of room for entertaining your guest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5053863)