Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3316 Laurel View Dr

3316 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Laurel View Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sheffield Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Cozy & Pet-Friendly 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse Located in Brandon - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This corner unit townhouse boasts newer central heat and air, a screened patio and bonus open air deck. Storage Shed and retention wall. Great location, close to mall, I-4, I-75, Downtown and Mc Dill air force base. This is a great floor plan with upstairs bedrooms. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of room for those who love to cook and entertain. Carpet and tiling throughout unit.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1189887?accessKey=5b3e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4161097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Laurel View Dr have any available units?
3316 Laurel View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Laurel View Dr have?
Some of 3316 Laurel View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Laurel View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Laurel View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Laurel View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 Laurel View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3316 Laurel View Dr offer parking?
No, 3316 Laurel View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Laurel View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Laurel View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Laurel View Dr have a pool?
No, 3316 Laurel View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Laurel View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3316 Laurel View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Laurel View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Laurel View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
