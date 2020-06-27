3316 Laurel View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard

Cozy & Pet-Friendly 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse Located in Brandon - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This corner unit townhouse boasts newer central heat and air, a screened patio and bonus open air deck. Storage Shed and retention wall. Great location, close to mall, I-4, I-75, Downtown and Mc Dill air force base. This is a great floor plan with upstairs bedrooms. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of room for those who love to cook and entertain. Carpet and tiling throughout unit.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1189887?accessKey=5b3e



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4161097)