2207 Lauren Circle

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Covered parking for boat or RV. This is a single story home with 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, has approx..1,600 Sq. Ft. of living space and is on a large corner lot. This home features spacious rooms with large formal living room, kitchen, dining room, family room and split bedroom floor plan. Includes blinds, ceiling fans, and washer dryer hookup in the garage. The flooring is tile, carpet and wood. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with appliances to include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher. The master bedroom suite has a connecting bath. Screen enclosed patio and large backyard. All pets must be approved by the owner. Lawn care is included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.