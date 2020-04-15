All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2207 Lauren Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2207 Lauren Circle
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:04 PM

2207 Lauren Circle

2207 Lauren Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2207 Lauren Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Covered parking for boat or RV. This is a single story home with 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, has approx..1,600 Sq. Ft. of living space and is on a large corner lot. This home features spacious rooms with large formal living room, kitchen, dining room, family room and split bedroom floor plan. Includes blinds, ceiling fans, and washer dryer hookup in the garage. The flooring is tile, carpet and wood. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with appliances to include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher. The master bedroom suite has a connecting bath. Screen enclosed patio and large backyard. All pets must be approved by the owner. Lawn care is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Lauren Circle have any available units?
2207 Lauren Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Lauren Circle have?
Some of 2207 Lauren Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Lauren Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lauren Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lauren Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lauren Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lauren Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Lauren Circle offers parking.
Does 2207 Lauren Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Lauren Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lauren Circle have a pool?
No, 2207 Lauren Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lauren Circle have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lauren Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lauren Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Lauren Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa