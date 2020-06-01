1655 Fluorshire Dr

Amenities

BRANDON: Providence Townhomes AVAILABLE NOW! - NEW INTERIOR PAINT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! Popular gated community in Brandon, convenient to everything! 2 story townhome with living room, dining area, half bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and stackable washer/dryer is located upstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash and Basic Cable Included.

Gated Community features includes a Clubhouse with covered outdoor seating and a Pool.



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhome

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Open Floorplan

Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opening to Dining Area

Half Bath Downstairs

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Volume Ceilings

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryers

Ceiling fans

Tile/Carpet Flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS:

Mintz Elem, McLane MS, Brandon HS



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



