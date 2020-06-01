All apartments in Brandon
1655 Fluorshire Dr
1655 Fluorshire Dr

1655 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
BRANDON: Providence Townhomes AVAILABLE NOW! - NEW INTERIOR PAINT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! Popular gated community in Brandon, convenient to everything! 2 story townhome with living room, dining area, half bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and stackable washer/dryer is located upstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash and Basic Cable Included.
Gated Community features includes a Clubhouse with covered outdoor seating and a Pool.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhome
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Open Floorplan
Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opening to Dining Area
Half Bath Downstairs
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Volume Ceilings
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryers
Ceiling fans
Tile/Carpet Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
Mintz Elem, McLane MS, Brandon HS

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5642369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

