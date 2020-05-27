Rent Calculator
1517 KESTREL WAY
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1517 KESTREL WAY
1517 Kestrel Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1517 Kestrel Way, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ve found the one! This house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen. Apply online today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY have any available units?
1517 KESTREL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1517 KESTREL WAY have?
Some of 1517 KESTREL WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1517 KESTREL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1517 KESTREL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 KESTREL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1517 KESTREL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1517 KESTREL WAY offers parking.
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 KESTREL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY have a pool?
No, 1517 KESTREL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY have accessible units?
No, 1517 KESTREL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 KESTREL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 KESTREL WAY has units with dishwashers.
