1517 KESTREL WAY
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1517 KESTREL WAY

1517 Kestrel Way · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Kestrel Way, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ve found the one! This house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

