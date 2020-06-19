1220 TUXFORD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! What a great opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Brandon, close to

shopping, dining and entertainment! You will enjoy the large spacious family room as you walk in as well as the stunning staggered tile

flooring throughout! This wonderful family space also features a wood-burning fireplace! Moving forward is a large dining area with

pretty wainscoting and chair rail molding. This dining space is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen also offers plenty

of cabinet and counter space AND French doors leading out to the covered and screened lanai! This private split plan keeps the master

suite on one side of the home with his and hers closets and en-suite! Two more spacious bedrooms are on the opposite side of the

home with another full bathroom. For convenience, there is a washer/dryer closet inside! There is plenty of storage space within the

garage and closets throughout. You will have peace of mind knowing the yard is fully fenced!