Brandon, FL
1220 TUXFORD DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:23 PM

1220 TUXFORD DRIVE

1220 Tuxford Drive · (813) 655-5333
Location

1220 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

WOW! What a great opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Brandon, close to
shopping, dining and entertainment! You will enjoy the large spacious family room as you walk in as well as the stunning staggered tile
flooring throughout! This wonderful family space also features a wood-burning fireplace! Moving forward is a large dining area with
pretty wainscoting and chair rail molding. This dining space is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen also offers plenty
of cabinet and counter space AND French doors leading out to the covered and screened lanai! This private split plan keeps the master
suite on one side of the home with his and hers closets and en-suite! Two more spacious bedrooms are on the opposite side of the
home with another full bathroom. For convenience, there is a washer/dryer closet inside! There is plenty of storage space within the
garage and closets throughout. You will have peace of mind knowing the yard is fully fenced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
1220 TUXFORD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1220 TUXFORD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 TUXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
