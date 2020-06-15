All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6809 20TH AVENUE W

6809 20th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home. Nestled within a quiet community, you’ll find this a very cozy place to hang your straw hat! The Master Bedroom features a King bed with an en-suite bathroom and the Guest Bedroom offers 2 Twin beds and a separate bathroom. Full size washer and dryer, garage and large lanai for entertaining or just relaxing. Large flat-screen t.v. in the Living Room. Just minutes to area beaches, shopping, restaurants, bus lines and medical facilities. 7 night minimum stay required. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI is included. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 month/$850 week, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 month/$600 week. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have any available units?
6809 20TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 6809 20TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 20TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
6809 20TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 20TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 6809 20TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 6809 20TH AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6809 20TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 6809 20TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 6809 20TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 20TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 20TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
