6809 20TH AVENUE W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave internet access range

Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home. Nestled within a quiet community, you’ll find this a very cozy place to hang your straw hat! The Master Bedroom features a King bed with an en-suite bathroom and the Guest Bedroom offers 2 Twin beds and a separate bathroom. Full size washer and dryer, garage and large lanai for entertaining or just relaxing. Large flat-screen t.v. in the Living Room. Just minutes to area beaches, shopping, restaurants, bus lines and medical facilities. 7 night minimum stay required. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI is included. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 month/$850 week, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 month/$600 week. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.