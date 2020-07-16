All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

408 3rd Avenue East

408 3rd Avenue East · (813) 328-1898
Location

408 3rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34208
Downtown Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960085

Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 700 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, tile flooring, and ceiling fans. Exclusive laundry (washer and dryer included) with exterior access to the left of the front door.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Terrazzo floors,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 3rd Avenue East have any available units?
408 3rd Avenue East has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 3rd Avenue East have?
Some of 408 3rd Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 3rd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
408 3rd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 3rd Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 408 3rd Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 408 3rd Avenue East offer parking?
No, 408 3rd Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 408 3rd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 3rd Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 3rd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 408 3rd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 408 3rd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 408 3rd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 408 3rd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 3rd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
