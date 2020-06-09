700 E Boynton Beach Blvd

Amenities

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated. Wrap around balcony giving you space to relax and enjoy the breathtaking waterviews. Amenities include: Basic Cable, Internet, 2 garage parking spots, heated pool, 24 hour security, lobby attendant, billiards, movie theatre, fitness room, steam room, and business center. This unit is being offered as a seasonal rental for $5,000 a month and/or annually at $3,350/month.