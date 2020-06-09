All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

700 E Boynton Beach Blvd

700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard · (305) 479-6732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
sauna
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated. Wrap around balcony giving you space to relax and enjoy the breathtaking waterviews. Amenities include: Basic Cable, Internet, 2 garage parking spots, heated pool, 24 hour security, lobby attendant, billiards, movie theatre, fitness room, steam room, and business center. This unit is being offered as a seasonal rental for $5,000 a month and/or annually at $3,350/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have any available units?
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have?
Some of 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 700 E Boynton Beach Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity