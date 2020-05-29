All apartments in Boynton Beach
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:29 PM

625 Casa Loma Boulevard

625 Casa Loma Boulevard · (561) 901-6960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boynton Beach
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen. Fantastic building amenities include pool, spa, gym, billiards room, club room, media room. Walk to Two George's, Banana Boat, and the yachting marina (no affiliation) located right downstairs. Short drive to WPB, i-95, and Atlantic Avenue. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have any available units?
625 Casa Loma Boulevard has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have?
Some of 625 Casa Loma Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Casa Loma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
625 Casa Loma Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Casa Loma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard offer parking?
No, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Casa Loma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Casa Loma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
