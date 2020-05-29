625 Casa Loma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym pool pool table hot tub internet access media room

Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen. Fantastic building amenities include pool, spa, gym, billiards room, club room, media room. Walk to Two George's, Banana Boat, and the yachting marina (no affiliation) located right downstairs. Short drive to WPB, i-95, and Atlantic Avenue. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet are all included.