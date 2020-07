Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking to rent a Townhouse in Boynton Beach? Then look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse is located in highly desirable Sandalwood Community. Shopping centers, restaurants and top rated schools just around the corner. NEW LAMINATED FLOORING AND WASHER DRYER. Big closets, one of them is walk in with the master bedroom. Both bedrooms have attached balcony and bathrooms. It's a corner plot close to lake view. Kitchen includes granite counter top with wooden cabinets. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED PORCH WITH TILES! SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? RENT IT NOW!--