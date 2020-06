Amenities

Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay. Don't miss this opportunity to live near downtown Delray Beach and enjoy the Shopping, restaurants, and less than 5 mins to the beach! This first floor entry townhome features a large spacious floor plan with an open covered balcony. The Kitchen has granite countertops and all brand new appliances. The large master bedroom has a his and hers walk-in closet and large master bath with a roman tub and separate shower. 2nd bedroom has a full size closet and full bathroom with bathtub and shower. The first floor is a den with a full bathroom and closet, could be used as a third bedroom. 1 car garage with plenty of guest parking. Basic cable and Internet included.