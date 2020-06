Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool internet access

FAST APPROVAL. Great LOCATION! walk to shopping area and restaurants. Biggest 2/2 in Vizcaya lakes (2 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms , unit has the pool view @ 4th floor. New wood floor, fresh paint. Very clean. HURRICANE proof windows , newer building construction. PET FRIENDLY community.All included: Internet, cable, water, sewer and all the amenities like 3 pools, Gym ,basket and much more..You only pay FPL HURRY will not last! FAST approval.