5700 Bonita Beach RD

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL... $500 off the first month's rent & flexible Lease Terms (minimum of 6 months + 1 day)! This immaculate, furnished 7th floor studio Bonita Beach & Tennis Club condo with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from the screened lanai & beach access literally across the street could be your ticket to paradise! This end unit features a fully equipped kitchen with warranted appliances, king size bed, plenty of unit storage, standing shower (no bath) & more… a true must see! No washer/dryer in unit. The community features and on-site, coin laundry, common elevators, pool, tennis, pickle ball, plenty of parking & more! Water, sewer & trash included. 12 month Lease required. No pets and no smoking permitted. Available now!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.