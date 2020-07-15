Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access media room package receiving pool table racquetball court sauna yoga

Our nine story high-rise is right in the heart of prestigious downtown East Boca Raton, less than a mile from the beach. We are within walking distance from top-notch dining, shopping, bars, iPic Movie Theater and other entertainment found at Mizner Park and Royal Palm Place, our location is perfect for you.



Live the sophisticated urban lifestyle of downtown Boca Raton while enjoying the luxurious comforts of home at Camino Real. We offer our very own private movie theater, complimentary weekly yoga classes, zumba classes, high energy workout classes, a heated pool, whirlpool spa, two fitness centers (one dedicated to cardio and weight loss, the other one for weights and nautilus), dry sauna, steam room, complimentary monthly massages, billiards room, clubroom, conference center, business center and computer room with Wi-Fi access, indoor racquetball court, and private ninth floor sun deck.



Just outside your front door you will find a dedicated path that leads you straight to the beach. People come from all over the world to vacation in the Sunshine State. Living at Camino Real, you can enjoy that vacation feeling for many years to come. Come by and see how Camino Real can provide you with everyday Resort Style living.