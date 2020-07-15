All apartments in Boca Raton
Camino Real

33 E Camino Real · (561) 279-6940
Location

33 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

THE CADIZ-1

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

THE MALAGA-1

$1,578

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

THE ALMERIA-1

$1,727

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

2 Bedrooms

THE TARRAGONA-1

$1,794

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

THE SALAMANCA-1

$1,847

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

THE SEVILLE-1

$1,871

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

THE ESPANA-1

$2,186

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

THE BARCELONA-1

$2,223

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

THE GRANADA-1

$2,217

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camino Real.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
yoga
Our nine story high-rise is right in the heart of prestigious downtown East Boca Raton, less than a mile from the beach. We are within walking distance from top-notch dining, shopping, bars, iPic Movie Theater and other entertainment found at Mizner Park and Royal Palm Place, our location is perfect for you.

Live the sophisticated urban lifestyle of downtown Boca Raton while enjoying the luxurious comforts of home at Camino Real. We offer our very own private movie theater, complimentary weekly yoga classes, zumba classes, high energy workout classes, a heated pool, whirlpool spa, two fitness centers (one dedicated to cardio and weight loss, the other one for weights and nautilus), dry sauna, steam room, complimentary monthly massages, billiards room, clubroom, conference center, business center and computer room with Wi-Fi access, indoor racquetball court, and private ninth floor sun deck.

Just outside your front door you will find a dedicated path that leads you straight to the beach. People come from all over the world to vacation in the Sunshine State. Living at Camino Real, you can enjoy that vacation feeling for many years to come. Come by and see how Camino Real can provide you with everyday Resort Style living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500-$750
limit: 2
rent: Under 20 lbs: $10/month, 20-65 lbs: $20/month
restrictions: Combined weight limit of 65 pounds. Certain breed restrictions apply, please inquire with Management prior to bringing a pet with you.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: Our residents are provided with one assigned parking space per apartment with flex parking spaces available after 6:00 pm. Parking on the weekend is open for residents. Visitor parking is also available on the 1st floor(Permit Required). Our residents may access our apartment community through the garage with Fob access.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camino Real have any available units?
Camino Real offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,545, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,794, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,186. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Camino Real have?
Some of Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, Camino Real offers parking.
Does Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, Camino Real has a pool.
Does Camino Real have accessible units?
Yes, Camino Real has accessible units.
Does Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camino Real has units with air conditioning.
