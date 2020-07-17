Amenities

950 Ponce De Leon Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 2BEDROOM 2BATH $2100 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10569473 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER Beachside rental rarely available in this price range. This 2 bed, 2 bath condo in is just minutes to Mizer Park, shopping/dining and directly across from Boca Inlet Park. The unit features updates such as wood laminate flooring, plenty of closet space, beautifully tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Plus a fresh coat of paint and sparkling clean. You'll also enjoy sunrises and sunsets from the balcony with views to the inlet. Or enjoy the community pool, tennis, clubhouse and gym! Beachside, great price and great community! This is a must see. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3605286 ]