Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

950 Ponce De Leon Road

950 Ponce De Leon Road · (561) 235-9742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Ponce De Leon Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
950 Ponce De Leon Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 2BEDROOM 2BATH $2100 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10569473 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER Beachside rental rarely available in this price range. This 2 bed, 2 bath condo in is just minutes to Mizer Park, shopping/dining and directly across from Boca Inlet Park. The unit features updates such as wood laminate flooring, plenty of closet space, beautifully tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Plus a fresh coat of paint and sparkling clean. You'll also enjoy sunrises and sunsets from the balcony with views to the inlet. Or enjoy the community pool, tennis, clubhouse and gym! Beachside, great price and great community! This is a must see. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3605286 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have any available units?
950 Ponce De Leon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have?
Some of 950 Ponce De Leon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Ponce De Leon Road currently offering any rent specials?
950 Ponce De Leon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Ponce De Leon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Ponce De Leon Road is pet friendly.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road offer parking?
No, 950 Ponce De Leon Road does not offer parking.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Ponce De Leon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have a pool?
Yes, 950 Ponce De Leon Road has a pool.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have accessible units?
No, 950 Ponce De Leon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Ponce De Leon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Ponce De Leon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Ponce De Leon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
