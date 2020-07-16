All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:23 AM

890 SW 9th Street Cir

890 Southwest 9th Street Circle · (954) 673-1113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

890 Southwest 9th Street Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
*** Nice UPDATES in this Clean Home in Esteemed Boca Raton, including NEWER Kitchen, Bathrooms, and Tile throughout, along with NEW Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint, Washer & Dryer, Cable TV, etc. *** Enjoy Quiet and Scenic Grounds w/Fountain & Lake/Water-Views. *** Clubhouse offers Resort-Style Amenities, A+ Schools, and all this just minutes from I-95, Major Roads, and S. Florida's finest Beaches, Universities, Medical Facilities, Malls, Restaurants, Entertainment, etc. *** Reserve it today before it goes ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have any available units?
890 SW 9th Street Cir has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have?
Some of 890 SW 9th Street Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 SW 9th Street Cir currently offering any rent specials?
890 SW 9th Street Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 SW 9th Street Cir pet-friendly?
No, 890 SW 9th Street Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir offer parking?
No, 890 SW 9th Street Cir does not offer parking.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 SW 9th Street Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have a pool?
Yes, 890 SW 9th Street Cir has a pool.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have accessible units?
No, 890 SW 9th Street Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 SW 9th Street Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 SW 9th Street Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 SW 9th Street Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
