6400 NW 2nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Please click on the 3D Virtual Tour for virtual showing. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den corner penthouse apartment in East Boca Raton only 1 mile from the beach. All age building close to the beach, local shops and restaurants. Great public schools nearby including FAU college. All tile flooring throughout the apartment. Granite kitchen countertops and backsplash. Lovely views of the new and coming Boca National golf course expected in 2022. Water and basic cable are included in the rent. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer in the apartment. Very well maintained apartment, building and grounds.Please note - Apartment is vacant and clean for safe showings.