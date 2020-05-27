All apartments in Boca Raton
6400 NW 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

6400 NW 2nd Avenue

6400 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Teeca

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Please click on the 3D Virtual Tour for virtual showing. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den corner penthouse apartment in East Boca Raton only 1 mile from the beach. All age building close to the beach, local shops and restaurants. Great public schools nearby including FAU college. All tile flooring throughout the apartment. Granite kitchen countertops and backsplash. Lovely views of the new and coming Boca National golf course expected in 2022. Water and basic cable are included in the rent. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer in the apartment. Very well maintained apartment, building and grounds.Please note - Apartment is vacant and clean for safe showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have any available units?
6400 NW 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 6400 NW 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 NW 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6400 NW 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 NW 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 NW 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 NW 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
