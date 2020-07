Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

New white kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom cabinets, new waterproof flooring. Very clean, freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Basic cable and internet is included in the rent.Close to Spanish River beach, I-95, and FAU. Minimum credit score is 650, please allow 30 day for approval. No pets per association. Parking: #58.