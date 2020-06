Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with gorgeous views of the Intracoastal. This condo is one of the few that has the washer and dryer inside the unit. Totally updated from the kitchen to the floors. Gorgeous unit and this will lease quickly as last time it rented within hours. Come Fast as this one will not last.